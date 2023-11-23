Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Buys 66,223 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736,007 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,223 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $30,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Comcast Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.48. The stock had a trading volume of 12,855,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,835,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.91. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. Comcast’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.