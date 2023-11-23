Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $301.12 Million Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,117,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,960 shares during the period. TechnipFMC comprises about 9.8% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned about 4.14% of TechnipFMC worth $301,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 382.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 52.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 65.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FTI shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

FTI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,660,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,266,414. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.44 and a beta of 1.73. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is -250.00%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

