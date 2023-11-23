Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $40.27 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC cut its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 744,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 71,220 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for approximately 1.3% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $40,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,654,024,000 after acquiring an additional 270,613,292 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,520,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $237,966,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,787,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,601,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,053,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.38. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $43.44 and a one year high of $55.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $629,650.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,279.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $629,650.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,279.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 408,996 shares of company stock valued at $21,589,497. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

