Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Purchases 183,250 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 668,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 183,250 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $26,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XRAY traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.36. 3,155,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,465,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.39. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings

XRAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. William Blair raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.89.

Insider Transactions

In related news, CFO Glenn Coleman purchased 10,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

