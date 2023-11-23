Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 9,864 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,460 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,864 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 2.0% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $62,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $353.23. 913,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,334. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $282.21 and a 1 year high of $387.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $360.77 and its 200-day moving average is $350.80.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total value of $1,983,501.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 51,905 shares in the company, valued at $18,218,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,911 shares of company stock valued at $17,624,025 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

