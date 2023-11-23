Head to Head Contrast: NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) & Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI)

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Free Report) and NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digerati Technologies and NerdWallet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Digerati Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digerati Technologies $24.15 million 0.29 -$8.01 million ($0.07) -0.61 NerdWallet $538.90 million 1.57 -$10.20 million ($0.01) -1,108.89

Digerati Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NerdWallet. NerdWallet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digerati Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.0% of Digerati Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.2% of NerdWallet shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of Digerati Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.9% of NerdWallet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Digerati Technologies and NerdWallet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digerati Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A NerdWallet 0 2 5 0 2.71

NerdWallet has a consensus target price of $15.17, suggesting a potential upside of 36.64%. Given NerdWallet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NerdWallet is more favorable than Digerati Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Digerati Technologies and NerdWallet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digerati Technologies -32.10% N/A -34.79% NerdWallet -0.10% -0.17% -0.14%

Risk and Volatility

Digerati Technologies has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NerdWallet has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NerdWallet beats Digerati Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digerati Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Digerati Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet broadband, fiber, mobile broadband, and cloud WAN solutions; cloud communication services, including fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and customized VoIP services; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services, as well as enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN (wide area network) or software-defined WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized enterprise customers and other resellers. The company was formerly known as ATSI Communications Inc. and changed its name to Digerati Technologies, Inc. in March 2011. Digerati Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About NerdWallet

(Get Free Report)

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. NerdWallet, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Digerati Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digerati Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.