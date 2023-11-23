Hedera Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.08 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0618 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $2.08 billion and $48.44 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hedera has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00055386 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00023633 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00012190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,563,623,254 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,563,623,254.316895 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06195847 USD and is up 2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 195 active market(s) with $64,262,515.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.