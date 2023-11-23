Helium (HNT) Trading Up 16.1% Over Last Week

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Helium has a market cap of $336.78 million and approximately $6.90 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.34 or 0.00006281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Helium has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
About Helium
Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,934,821 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Helium Coin Trading
