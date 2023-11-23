Hershey Trust Co. Invests $632,000 in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000. ZoomInfo Technologies accounts for approximately 0.0% of Hershey Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 347.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

ZI traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,284,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,734,095. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $32.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.76 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZI shares. Wolfe Research downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZoomInfo Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $206,842.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,493.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.