HoldCo Asset Management LP Sells 1,744,755 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

HoldCo Asset Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,450,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,744,755 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up approximately 42.7% of HoldCo Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. HoldCo Asset Management LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $66,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 40.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.02. 9,441,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,154,346. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

