Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,802,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,950 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace comprises 2.9% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Howmet Aerospace worth $89,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $33,896,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE HWM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,591,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,745. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.29. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $52.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.69.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

