Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 215,808 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,465,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,808 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.27% of Prologis worth $301,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.54. 2,325,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,586,967. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.67 and a 200 day moving average of $118.23. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $136.67.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

