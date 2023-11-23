Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 271,041 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,670,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,041 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.24% of PayPal worth $177,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $596,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $713,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 637,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,514,000 after purchasing an additional 138,396 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PayPal by 666.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 14,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

PayPal Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $56.34. The stock had a trading volume of 11,456,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,531,483. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.30. The stock has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

