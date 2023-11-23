Huntington National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 176,966 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Crown Castle worth $34,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth about $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the third quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

CCI traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.10. 2,080,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,195,663. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $153.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.02. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 174.86%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.56.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

