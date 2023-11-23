Huntington National Bank Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,042,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,188 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $38,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,171,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,132 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Pfizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,359 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,872,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,129,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,727 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE PFE traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $30.32. The company had a trading volume of 19,230,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,769,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average of $35.08. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

