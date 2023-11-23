Huntington National Bank Increases Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,541 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $42,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,219,983,000 after buying an additional 29,991,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,371,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $903,900,000 after acquiring an additional 33,152 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,028,261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $627,395,000 after purchasing an additional 474,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,444 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Capital One Financial downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PXD stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $236.25. 1,613,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,660. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $258.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

