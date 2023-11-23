Huntington National Bank Purchases 27,269 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 173,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,269 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $32,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,795,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of IWM traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $178.13. 28,980,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,507,512. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

