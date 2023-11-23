Huntington National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,552,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.1% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Huntington National Bank owned 0.08% of NextEra Energy worth $115,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.47. 9,626,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,944,706. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $117.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.00.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.08.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

