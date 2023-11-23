IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Free Report) rose 7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.45. Approximately 319 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on IG Group from GBX 1,110 ($13.89) to GBX 980 ($12.26) in a report on Friday, September 15th.

Get IG Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IGGHY

IG Group Stock Up 7.0 %

IG Group Increases Dividend

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.3907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from IG Group’s previous dividend of $0.34. IG Group’s payout ratio is 62.58%.

IG Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.