Inceptionr LLC Acquires Shares of 25,635 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000. Interpublic Group of Companies comprises about 0.5% of Inceptionr LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPG. Macquarie decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of IPG stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,924,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,825. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.67%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.