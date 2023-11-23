Inceptionr LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Inceptionr LLC lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 0.6% of Inceptionr LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $7.87 on Thursday, reaching $991.46. 254,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,253. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $767.27 and a 12 month high of $1,005.96. The stock has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $934.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $935.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.63.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,422 shares of company stock worth $18,917,172. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

