Inceptionr LLC Raises Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Inceptionr LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,170 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,276,919 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,281,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,177 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,712 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $287,379,000 after buying an additional 2,536,638 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,712,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $232,869,000 after buying an additional 1,521,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after buying an additional 1,349,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFGC. Barclays lowered their price objective on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of PFGC traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.24. 607,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,858. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $52.32 and a 52-week high of $64.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

In other news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $59,935.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,010.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $59,935.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,010.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $118,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,301,183.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,955 shares of company stock valued at $413,336 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Stories

