Inceptionr LLC Takes Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 487.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 131.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RS traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $267.81. The stock had a trading volume of 199,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 5.53. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.93. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $196.11 and a 12-month high of $295.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $261.05 and its 200-day moving average is $264.55.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.00. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.73 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.76, for a total transaction of $2,857,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,588,641.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

