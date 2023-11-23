IndiGG (INDI) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $123.60 Million

IndiGG (INDI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, IndiGG has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $25,481.12 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IndiGG token can currently be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About IndiGG

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

