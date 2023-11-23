Insider Buying: Talisman Mining Limited (ASX:TLM) Insider Buys 545,830 Shares of Stock

Talisman Mining Limited (ASX:TLM – Get Free Report) insider Kerry Harmanis purchased 545,830 shares of Talisman Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$100,978.55 ($66,433.26).
Talisman Mining Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 24.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
About Talisman Mining
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Talisman Mining
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
Receive News & Ratings for Talisman Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talisman Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.