Insider Selling: Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Senior Officer Sells 17,960 Shares of Stock

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) Senior Officer Michael Keith Eastwood sold 17,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$138.90, for a total transaction of C$2,494,644.00.

Shares of TRI stock traded down C$0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$189.33. The company had a trading volume of 86,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$173.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$172.96. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of C$151.02 and a one year high of C$191.52. The firm has a market cap of C$86.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.34.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.19. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of C$2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.15 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 5.0640353 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.37%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$136.00 to C$133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$222.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$192.00 to C$201.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$190.00 to C$185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$186.00 to C$180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$175.71.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

