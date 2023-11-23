International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 1.1% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.13. 3,045,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,522,770. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.52. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $155.71. The firm has a market cap of $141.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.09.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

