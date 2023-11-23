International Paper (NYSE:IP) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

IP traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,991,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $41.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average is $33.25.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in International Paper by 3.0% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in International Paper by 0.6% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

