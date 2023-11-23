Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (DIR.UN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE: DIR.UN):

11/13/2023 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$15.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2023 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2023 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2023 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$17.75 to C$16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2023 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$16.75 to C$16.00.

10/24/2023 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$17.50 to C$16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:DIR.UN traded up C$0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.46. 31,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.27. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12-month low of C$11.47 and a 12-month high of C$15.14. The firm has a market cap of C$3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.48.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

