Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for agilon health (AGL)

11/21/2023 – agilon health was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

11/15/2023 – agilon health had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $28.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2023 – agilon health had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2023 – agilon health had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $27.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2023 – agilon health had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – agilon health had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2023 – agilon health is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2023 – agilon health had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $21.00 to $20.00.

AGL stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,758,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,090. agilon health, inc. has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.77 and a beta of 0.95.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $488,512.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,121 shares in the company, valued at $318,621.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other agilon health news, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $488,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,121 shares in the company, valued at $318,621.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $338,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,751.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. Huntington National Bank raised its position in agilon health by 241.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of agilon health by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of agilon health by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of agilon health by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

