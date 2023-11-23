iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,160 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $35,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,880,000. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 118,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,395,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,309. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.83. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

