Jackson Square Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Jackson Square Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,704 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in Linde by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $411.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,374. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $383.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.67. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $302.17 and a 12-month high of $414.97. The firm has a market cap of $199.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on LIN

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.