Jackson Square Partners LLC Makes New Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,659,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth approximately $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $209.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,508. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $241.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.57.

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

