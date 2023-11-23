Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Jacobs Solutions updated its FY 2024 guidance to $7.70-$8.20 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.70-8.20 EPS.

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $123.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.14. Jacobs Solutions has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $141.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $926,374.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 567,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,929,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 19,998 shares of company stock worth $2,722,394 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in J. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.60.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

