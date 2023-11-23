Jet Protocol (JET) Trading Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $5.44 million and $92,168.82 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

