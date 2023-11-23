Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Kohl’s updated its FY24 guidance to $2.30-2.70 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.30-$2.70 EPS.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $23.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.14. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.67%.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Kohl’s by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KSS

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.