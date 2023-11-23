Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Kohl’s updated its FY24 guidance to $2.30-2.70 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.30-$2.70 EPS.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

NYSE:KSS opened at $23.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.14. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $35.77.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -152.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,094 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,463,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,771,000 after purchasing an additional 450,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 16.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,731,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,100,000 after purchasing an additional 790,403 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $201,401,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 292.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,449,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KSS. UBS Group cut their target price on Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

