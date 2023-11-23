KOK Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.40 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and $446,560.59 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006534 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015729 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37,337.66 or 1.00007313 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00011588 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000767 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007022 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003965 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.0077572 USD and is down -6.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $678,302.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

