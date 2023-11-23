Komodo Price Up 7.5% Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. In the last week, Komodo has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $35.77 million and $7.40 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000706 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00076765 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00040474 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00026621 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000206 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

