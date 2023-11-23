KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Shares Acquired by Meros Investment Management LP

Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 459,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,461 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP’s holdings in KORU Medical Systems were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,682,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KORU Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

KORU Medical Systems stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.29. 49,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,331. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $104.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.38. KORU Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48.

Several research firms have issued reports on KRMD. B. Riley began coverage on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on KORU Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on KORU Medical Systems from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the subcutaneous drug delivery market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

