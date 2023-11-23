Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Announces $0.09 Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0934 per share on Friday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.56. 33,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,978. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.57. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $16.48.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 7.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 232,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 544.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 121,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 102,666 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

