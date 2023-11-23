Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Announces $0.09 Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0934 per share on Friday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.56. 33,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,978. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.57. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $16.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.