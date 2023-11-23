Locus Chain (LOCUS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $27.56 Million

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. During the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Locus Chain has a market cap of $27.56 million and $104,878.89 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain launched on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

