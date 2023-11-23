Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. Lowe’s Companies updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.00-$13.00 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $13.00 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $198.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.11 and a 200-day moving average of $213.14. The company has a market cap of $114.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.56.

Read Our Latest Report on LOW

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.