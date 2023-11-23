LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne to Issue Dividend of $1.20 (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.1958 per share on Thursday, December 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Up 0.8 %

LVMUY traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,773. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of $138.11 and a 52-week high of $200.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LVMUY. CLSA started coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays lowered shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $890.00.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

