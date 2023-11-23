Mantle (MNT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $938.60 Million

Mantle (MNT) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Mantle token can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001366 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mantle has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. Mantle has a total market cap of $938.60 million and approximately $112.44 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mantle Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. The official website for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz. The official message board for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz/blog.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,105,990,005.0131407 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.46816787 USD and is down -1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $110,147,466.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mantle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

