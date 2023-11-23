Martin Currie Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Martin Currie Ltd. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 269.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 459,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335,159 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies makes up approximately 3.0% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $90,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.63. 2,067,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,002,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 80.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.08. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $283.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.48.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

