Martin Currie Ltd. Purchases 6,107 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Martin Currie Ltd. raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,898 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.44. 4,831,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,038,199. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.74. The company has a market cap of $118.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

