Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 14,307 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,307 shares during the quarter. Global X Cybersecurity ETF makes up 1.4% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,489,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 26,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 105.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 17,106 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BUG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.89. The stock had a trading volume of 101,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,056. The firm has a market cap of $635.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average of $24.10.

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

