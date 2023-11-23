Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 2,495 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSMP. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 105,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 21,216 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $908,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 15,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 66,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMP remained flat at $24.27 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 36,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,918. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average is $24.22. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $24.83.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0446 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.