Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,505 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.1% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.80 on Thursday, hitting $418.14. 3,694,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,994,263. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $344.34 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $398.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $400.97. The company has a market cap of $334.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

